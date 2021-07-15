Mumbai: 26-year-old arrested for taking bike on joyride on pretext of checking mileage

A 26-year-old man from Telangana was arrested by VB Nagar police station in Kurla after he took a motorcycle for a joyride. The police booked him for criminal breach of trust as he took the motorcycle from the complainant to check the mileage and did not return the bike. The police said the accused Zuber Irfan Sayed, a B Tech graduate, was riding the bike without a helmet and traffic challans helped them trace his whereabouts.
According to the complaint registered by Nilesh Ratilal Agarthede, a 26-year-old engineer and resident of Kajupada in Kurla, he met the accused outside Mobeen salon in Kurla and at around 9.45 am on July 13. Sayed approached Nilesh and asked him about his modified bike and the mileage it would give.
“Sayed then told Nilesh that he wanted to make such modifications, and requested if he could drive his bike to check the pick up of the vehicle and mileage. Nilesh gave him the key, and Sayed never came back,” said a police officer from VB Nagar police station. Nilesh then registered a case at VB Nagar police under section 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.
The team of police officers including police sub-inspector Deepak Tayade and Jitendra Sakpal along with other staff started the investigation by checking the registration number of the motorcycle on the traffic portal. "We found him roaming around in the Western Suburbs. He was riding the bike without a helmet, and was fined at Sahar first, and later near Dindoshi in Goregaon. At 9pm, the team left for Goregaon and found the suspect. After his arrest he confessed the crime," said a police officer.
Rajesh Pawar, senior police inspector, VB Nagar police station confirmed about the arrest and said the accused has been remanded to police custody for two days. "Zuber came to Mumbai for a tour on July 10. He was staying in a lodge in western suburbs. He is addicted to drugs and was on a trip to enjoy in Mumbai. He took the motorcycle just for a joyride, as he had to see Mumbai quickly," said a police officer from VB Nagar police station.
