Mumbai: 26 people booked for violating environmental norms in Kashimira

The Thane (rural) police has registered a FIR against 26 people on charges of destroying mangroves on sprawling land parcels in the vicinity of the creek area in Ghodbunder village near Kashimira. However, no arrests have been made so far.

According to the police, the action followed in response to a complaint filed by an environmental activist which prompted revenue officer Deepak Anare who is attached to the district collector’s office (Thane), to register a complaint with the police on Monday.

Site inspections had confirmed the offloading of multiple truckloads of construction waste within 50 meters of the mangrove buffer zone which is not only in stark violation of environment norms but is also a blatant contempt of judicial orders.

Marshy land and pristine stretches of mangroves was being reclaimed on land near the power station, thus posing a serious threat to the fragile ecosystem and also increasing the risk of flooding during the rainy season.