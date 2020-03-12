Mumbai: 26 people booked for violating environmental norms in Kashimira

The Thane (rural) police has registered a FIR against 26 people on charges of destroying mangroves on sprawling land parcels in the vicinity of the creek area in Ghodbunder village near Kashimira. However, no arrests have been made so far.
According to the police, the action followed in response to a complaint filed by an environmental activist which prompted revenue officer Deepak Anare who is attached to the district collector’s office (Thane), to register a complaint with the police on Monday.
Site inspections had confirmed the offloading of multiple truckloads of construction waste within 50 meters of the mangrove buffer zone which is not only in stark violation of environment norms but is also a blatant contempt of judicial orders.
Marshy land and pristine stretches of mangroves was being reclaimed on land near the power station, thus posing a serious threat to the fragile ecosystem and also increasing the risk of flooding during the rainy season.
A case under sections 15 and 17 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 against 26 people including developers and suspected landowners was registered at the Kashimira police station.
Dense mangrove belts in the twin-city are being systematically destroyed by dumping garbage and diverting the creek water, to facilitate construction of multi-storey residential and commercial buildings. This despite the fact that destruction of mangrove forests and constructions within 50 m of mangrove areas has been banned by the judiciary.