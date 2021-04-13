Mumbai: 26 cases registered against 66 people for violating COVID-19 norms on April 12

Mumbai: On Monday, a total of 26 cases were registered against 66 Mumbaikars found violating COVID-19 rules and regulations. The cases have been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience of orders promulgated by public servant (section 188), of which 54 were released on bail, 10 were issued a notice and two are yet to be apprehended.

According to the data shared by Mumbai Police, of the 26 cases registered against violators, six cases were registered against people found without a face mask in public on Monday. The data revealed that eight cases were registered each for gathering in public places and keeping betel nut shops open despite clear instructions which allows only essential shops to function.