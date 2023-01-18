Mumbai: 2.5 years wait comes to an end! BG Kher Road to reopen by Republic day

Mumbai: The BG Kher Marg road which connects major junctions of south Mumbai will finally reopen after two and half years. Currently, work on the drainage line under the road is being completed and the BMC has set a target to reopen the road before Jan 26 to ease the traffic in Malabar Hill area.

BG Kher road connects the Malabar Hill area to major junctions like Hughes Road, Nepean Sea Road and Pedder Road. It was closed on Aug 5, 2020, after a ruptured water pipeline resulted in huge cracks on the road and the retaining wall alongside, causing a landslide.

Citing reasons for the delay, a civic official said, “It was important to observe what happens on the hill slope during heavy rains. A technical advisory committee observed it over the last two monsoons and suggested that concrete be used instead of asphalt.” The official added that work to replace the main underground water pipeline and storm water drain network, reconstruction of the retention wall and slope stabilisation work also took some time.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (projects) P Velarasu said, “Work of replacing the drainage line is pending. We will open the road soon after it is completed. We are trying to reopen the road before Jan 26.”

Meanwhile, former corporator from Malabar Hill, Pramod Mandrekar said, “This is an important road. Since it was closed for the last two and half years, we experienced traffic congestion on Walkeshwar road and Nepean Sea road. There is also a lot of VIP movement on the roads which affects traffic flow and this will ease up only after BG Kher Road is reopened.”

