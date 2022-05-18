Mumbai: 25 years after demolition, tenants get approval to construct new transit tenements

Mumbai: A favourable notice has been issued in favour of non-cess 'Pagadi' building tenants allowing them to construct transit tenements. The matter relates to Sarvoday building comprising ground plus two in Kandivali, which was demolished 25 years ago after it was declared C1- extremly dangerous and unfit for habitation.

The residents were left homeless as no redevelopment work was carried out by the building landlord. It had total 19 tenements of which 15 were occupied by Pagadi renters. After demolition, all the residents were left homeless, said Bharat Bhai, 57 one of the affected tenants.

He added that one-and-half years ago, the BMC issued notice directing the landlord to carry out redevelopment in one year failing which the tenants can go ahead. Following this, permissions were obtained from the BMC headquarters and the Kandivali ward office. A proposal was sent to the building proposal (BP) department. However, it replied that it does not give permission to construct chawl as the proposal was for ground one plus structure. However, the department gave the green signal after appropriate documents were submitted to it, informed Bharat Bhai.

Welcoming the move, other residents said that the BMC giving positive response to the non-cess building will certainly help tenants of other buildings who have received evacuation notices under C1-dangerous category.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:34 PM IST