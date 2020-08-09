Mumbai: 25-year-old woman who flung her newborn baby from sixth floor booked for murder

Mumbai: The Pant Nagar police in Ghatkopar has booked a 25-year-old unmarried woman who allegedly flung her new born baby from her sixth floor flat. The section of murder was added after the doctor reported that the baby girl was born alive.
The incident came to light when a milkman alerted the cops after he spotted an infant laying in a pool of blood in a housing society premises on morning of August 4. The police took the infant to Rajawadi hospital where she was declared dead. Initially the police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and began their investigation.
During the investigation, police zeroed in on a woman who was apparently on her way to a doctor. Later, during questioning, the woman’s doctor told cops that she recently had given birth a baby. Following the revelation, the woman was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body (318). The woman was admitted to the Cooper hospital in Andheri and kept under observation as she had become weak due to delivery, said a police officer.
"The doctor in his report stated that the baby had head injuries and was alive when she was born, following the report, we added sections of murder (302) and causing disappearance of evidence (201),” said Suhas Kamble senior inspector of Pant Nagar police station.
The police have yet not arrested the woman as she is under physiological trauma, said doctors.
