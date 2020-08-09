Mumbai: 25-year-old woman who flung her newborn baby from sixth floor booked for murder

During the investigation, police zeroed in on a woman who was apparently on her way to a doctor. Later, during questioning, the woman’s doctor told cops that she recently had given birth a baby. Following the revelation, the woman was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body (318). The woman was admitted to the Cooper hospital in Andheri and kept under observation as she had become weak due to delivery, said a police officer.

"The doctor in his report stated that the baby had head injuries and was alive when she was born, following the report, we added sections of murder (302) and causing disappearance of evidence (201),” said Suhas Kamble senior inspector of Pant Nagar police station.

The police have yet not arrested the woman as she is under physiological trauma, said doctors.