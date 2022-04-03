Mumbai: 25-year-old man held for raping woman on pretext of marriage

The Agripada police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage.

The accused (name withheld) raped her on multiple occasions from September 2020 till March 2021 after promising to marry her, alleged the 29-year-old victim.

The accused had also taken ₹60,000 from her, the victim has further alleged.

On Friday, in a written application, the Agripada police registered an offence under sections 376 (2) (N) and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused who surrendered before the police.

The 25-year-old arrested accused was produced before the court on Saturday and was remanded to three days of police custody.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 06:55 AM IST