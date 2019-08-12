Mumbai: 25-year-old man arrested for assaulting traffic constable after being stopped for a traffic violation

On Saturday, a 25-year-old man from Kalina was arrested for allegedly assaulting a traffic constable after being stopped for a traffic violation in Santacruz (East).

According to Mid-Day, the 25-year-old was identified as Mohammed Kaleem Sheikh. The Vakola police arrested Sheikh for allegedly assaulting and abusing a traffic constable who confronted him for breaking the signal at Razaq junction on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) in Santacruz East. While the constable chased the accused for a while, he was later detained from Chheda Nagar junction in Chembur by a beat marshal based on details shared by the control room.

The incident took place on Saturday around 7 pm, when complainant Sanjay Vadke, 39, was posted at Razak junction in Santacruz. While the signal for traffic moving towards BKC-Kurla was green, the accused, driving from Kalina towards Chembur broke the signal. When he was stopped by constable Vadke and the traffic warden and questioned, Sheikh used abusive language. After which, Vadke pulled out his mobile phone and started clicking photos of Sheikh’s car. On seeing this, Shaikh stepped out of his car and punched Walke in his chest.

Later, Sheikh got into the car and sped away. He was later arrested from Tilak Nagar area. The accused is a college student and has been arrested under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the motor vehicle act.