 Mumbai: 25-Year-Old House Help Arrested For Stealing Gold And Diamond Ornaments Worth ₹4.28 Lakh From Employer’s Home In Bandra
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 25-Year-Old House Help Arrested For Stealing Gold And Diamond Ornaments Worth ₹4.28 Lakh From Employer’s Home In Bandra

Mumbai: 25-Year-Old House Help Arrested For Stealing Gold And Diamond Ornaments Worth ₹4.28 Lakh From Employer’s Home In Bandra

The Kherwadi police have arrested a 25-year-old domestic help, Sandip Kumar Bacchu, for allegedly stealing gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs4.28 lakh from his employer’s home in Bandra (East).

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 01:00 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A 25-year-old house help was arrested for stealing gold and diamond ornaments valued at ₹4.28 lakh from his employer's residence in Bandra | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Kherwadi police have arrested a 25-year-old domestic help, Sandip Kumar Bacchu, for allegedly stealing gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs4.28 lakh from his employer’s home in Bandra (East).

The complainant, Mohit Bagari, a 33-year-old chartered accountant, lives in Kanakia Paris Society. Police arrested Bacchu on October 31 and recovered all the stolen ornaments.

According to police reports, Bagari had employed Bacchu as a full-time chef. Last month, Bagari travelled to Delhi for work, while his wife went to office regularly.

In his complaint, Bagari stated that between October 7 and October 29, someone stole gold and diamond ornaments from the cupboard in his master bedroom. He initially suspected Bacchu and questioned him, but Bacchu denied any involvement. Police then called Bacchu to the station for questioning, where he ultimately confessed to the theft.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Exclusive: BMC Vigilance Reports Uncover Multiple Procurement Scams Involving Sarees, Umbrellas, And Laptops; Complainant Seeks FIR Against MLA Dilip Lande
FPJ Exclusive: BMC Vigilance Reports Uncover Multiple Procurement Scams Involving Sarees, Umbrellas, And Laptops; Complainant Seeks FIR Against MLA Dilip Lande
Mumbai: Jains Celebrate 'Moksha Kalyanak' And 'Jain New Year' In Honor Of Bhagwan Mahavir's Liberation
Mumbai: Jains Celebrate 'Moksha Kalyanak' And 'Jain New Year' In Honor Of Bhagwan Mahavir's Liberation
Mumbai: 6 Fire Incidents Reported On October 1; 3 Injured In Major Girgaon Blaze
Mumbai: 6 Fire Incidents Reported On October 1; 3 Injured In Major Girgaon Blaze
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: '50-100% Rise In Assets Of Defectors,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: '50-100% Rise In Assets Of Defectors,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

The stolen items included a 15-gram gold bracelet with diamonds, a 10-gram and 80-cent diamond earring, a 20-gram gold and 2.5-carat diamond pendant, and three silver stamps weighing 10 grams.

Read Also
Mumbai: Gold Ornaments Worth ₹7.68 Lakh Stolen From 63-Year-Old Retired Assistant Police...
article-image

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on October 30, and Bacchu was taken into custody.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: BMC Vigilance Reports Uncover Multiple Procurement Scams Involving Sarees, Umbrellas,...

FPJ Exclusive: BMC Vigilance Reports Uncover Multiple Procurement Scams Involving Sarees, Umbrellas,...

Mumbai: Jains Celebrate 'Moksha Kalyanak' And 'Jain New Year' In Honor Of Bhagwan Mahavir's...

Mumbai: Jains Celebrate 'Moksha Kalyanak' And 'Jain New Year' In Honor Of Bhagwan Mahavir's...

Mumbai: 6 Fire Incidents Reported On October 1; 3 Injured In Major Girgaon Blaze

Mumbai: 6 Fire Incidents Reported On October 1; 3 Injured In Major Girgaon Blaze

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: '50-100% Rise In Assets Of Defectors,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: '50-100% Rise In Assets Of Defectors,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: 20 Days After Gunning Down NCP Leader, Main Accused Shivkumar Gautam...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: 20 Days After Gunning Down NCP Leader, Main Accused Shivkumar Gautam...