Mumbai: 25-Year-Old House Help Arrested For Stealing Gold And Diamond Ornaments Worth ₹4.28 Lakh From Employer’s Home In Bandra

Mumbai: The Kherwadi police have arrested a 25-year-old domestic help, Sandip Kumar Bacchu, for allegedly stealing gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs4.28 lakh from his employer’s home in Bandra (East).

The complainant, Mohit Bagari, a 33-year-old chartered accountant, lives in Kanakia Paris Society. Police arrested Bacchu on October 31 and recovered all the stolen ornaments.

According to police reports, Bagari had employed Bacchu as a full-time chef. Last month, Bagari travelled to Delhi for work, while his wife went to office regularly.

In his complaint, Bagari stated that between October 7 and October 29, someone stole gold and diamond ornaments from the cupboard in his master bedroom. He initially suspected Bacchu and questioned him, but Bacchu denied any involvement. Police then called Bacchu to the station for questioning, where he ultimately confessed to the theft.

The stolen items included a 15-gram gold bracelet with diamonds, a 10-gram and 80-cent diamond earring, a 20-gram gold and 2.5-carat diamond pendant, and three silver stamps weighing 10 grams.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on October 30, and Bacchu was taken into custody.