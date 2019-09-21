Mumbai: 25-year-old bites off part of fellow commuters' finger after a scuffle on crowded train

In a bizarre incident, a 25-year-old bit off a 34-year-old commuters upper part of his index finger after they both got into a scuffle on a crowded train near Kurla station.

According to the Hindustan Times, the Kurla government railway police (GRP) arrested the 25-year-old accused, Asif Yusuf Shaikh, the victim, Mahesh Pandurang Dumbare, had to undergo plastic surgery for his finger. The incident took place on Thursday evening when Dhumbre, a resident of Ghansoli, boarded the first-class coach of Asangaon fast train from Dadar. Eyewitness accounts suggest that he was standing close to the door along with two other commuters when 25-year-old Asif Yusuf Shaikh boarded the same compartment from Kurla. Shaikh was trying to push his way in when he got into a heated argument with Dhumbre.

However, Shaikh bit the victim's finger and held it between his teeth. Blood started gushing out of Dhumbre's palm and he soon realised that there was a part of his finger in Shaikh's mouth. Even after this, the accused continued to abuse Dhumbre and even threatened to throw him out of the moving train. Later, fellow commuters came to the victim's rescue and one of them alerted GRP officials who arrested Shaikh following a brief chase at the Thane station. Dumbare told the Hindustan Times, “The pain was excruciating and sent me in a shock. On opening my eyes, I saw three men pulling Shaikh away from me. His mouth was filled with blood and a part of my finger.”