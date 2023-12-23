Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Biker Dies After Getting Hit By Speeding Car On WEH In Borivali East

Representational Image

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man was killed on Friday after being hit by a speeding car while riding to his office. The deceased was identified as Kishan Chandra, a Bhayandar resident.

The offending driver sped away after the mishap and the vehicle's registration number wasn't clearly visible in the CCTV footage, said Kasturba police station Assistant Police Inspector S Shelake.

The unfortunate road accident

According to the police, Chandra worked in a Malad call centre and was heading to the office for his 5am to 1pm shift. Upon reaching the Western Express Highway's Magathane Bridge in Borivali East, his bike was hit by a speeding car from behind at around 3.48am. Chandra sustained serious injuries to his hands, stomach and legs and the police took him to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali West. After a medical examination, the doctor declared him dead.

“The police have been examining the CCTV footage. However, we have not identified any significant leads yet,” said Shelake. Based on the complaint filed by Chandra's family, a case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) as well as provisions 134 (a) (compensation) and 134 (b) (report the circumstances of the occurrence) of the Motor Vehicles Act.