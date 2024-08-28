Mumbai: 245 Injured During Dahi Handi Celebrations; 17 In Serious Condition With Spine And Vertebral Fractures | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: During the Dahi Handi celebrations a total of 245 Govindas sustained injuries. Of these, 213 were treated in outpatient departments and discharged, while 32 remain hospitalised across BMC, government, and private facilities.

Notably, 17 of the hospitalised govindas are receiving treatment for severe injuries, including spine and vertebral fractures. According to the BMC, the condition of all the injured is currently stable.

The Dahi Handi festival, celebrated across Mumbai and Maharashtra to honor Lord Krishna's birth anniversary on Tuesday, saw participants known as 'Govindas' form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'dahi handis'—earthen pots filled with curd—suspended in the air. This year, the festivities resulted in 245 injuries.

Currently, 11 injured Govindas are being treated at KEM Hospital, four at Sion Hospital, one at Nair Hospital, three in trauma centers, and 12 in various peripheral hospitals. According to a doctor from a civic-run hospital, most of the injured are young adults aged between 20 and 30. Among the 17 seriously injured Govindas, 11 are admitted to KEM Hospital.

While one patient chose to discharge themselves against medical advice, the condition of the remaining patients is currently stable and non-life-threatening. "The youngest injured Govinda, a 19-year-old, suffered an ear bleed and other injuries from a fall. Another 20-year-old has sustained a vertebral fracture. The severe injuries include spine fractures, hip injuries, and blunt trauma to the head and neck. We are closely monitoring their progress," said a doctor.

The other Govindas with serious injuries are receiving treatment at various facilities: one at Nair Hospital, two in trauma care centers, and three in peripheral hospitals. The BMC has confirmed that their conditions are stable.