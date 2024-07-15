Mumbai: 24-Yr-Old Woman Accuses Colleague Of Molestation During Badlapur Hiking Trip; Probe On | ANI

Mumbai: A 24-year-old woman filed a police complaint alleging molestation by a colleague during a hiking trip earlier this month. The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on Saturday, July 13, under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the complaint, the woman and five colleagues arrived in Badlapur on July 6, planning to hike to Kondeshwar the next morning. However, the woman overslept and did not join the trek as per a report by Times of India.

She later found that one male colleague had also stayed back. The woman claimed that this colleague inappropriately touched her while she was sleeping. She confronted him upon waking up. An FIR was filed a week after the incident and an investigation is underway in the matter.

Similar Incident Reported Earlier

In another recent incident, the Kurla railway police booked a ticket booking clerk for allegedly molesting a 21-year-old woman while under the influence of alcohol. The accused, Abhishek Joshi, 28, was charged under sections 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 355 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

He is also charged under provision 85 (1) (behaving in a disorderly manner under the influence of alcohol) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Details On The Incident

The incident occurred around 7:30 pm on July 3 when the woman was traveling from Vikhroli to Ghatkopar after work. At the ticket counter, she attempted to buy a Rs 10 ticket with a Rs 200 note. An argument ensued over the lack of change, during which the woman alleged that Joshi, who was drunk, abused her, attracting a crowd.

As the situation escalated, Joshi locked himself inside the ticket booking room. The station master notified the railway police, leading to the arrival of officers from the Ghatkopar and Kurla units who dispersed the crowd. Joshi was detained, and a medical examination confirmed his intoxication. A police officer informed that Joshi, who has been working for seven years, has no prior criminal record but is habitually drunk.