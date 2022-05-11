Mumbai: 24-yr-old stabbed to death by neighbour over old dispute

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man, Shubham Dangat, was killed with a sharp tool in Nehru Nagar, Kurla, by his neighbour over alleged past enmity.

A case has been registered for murder against Tanaji Kawar, 40, who is on the run. The police said the dispute goes back to 2017, wherein Kanwar had attacked Dangat’s mother with a wooden log, and was arrested.

He was currently out on bail and insisted that Dangat take back the case.

During a heated argument, Dangat was attacked with an ice-knife on his head, chest and back. Dangat was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital but later died during treatment.

The police have launched a manhunt for Kawar and further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ Israel nabs Palestinians who killed 3 in stabbing attack

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 09:23 AM IST