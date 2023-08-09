Mumbai Crime: 24-Year-Old Robber Held For Attacking Patrolling Cops

Unsplash

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking patrolling cops and injuring one of them when they tried to foil his armed robbery bid.

The accused was identified as Saif Ali Sabir Ali Sheikh, who has been externed from the city limits after being declared a hardened criminal by the Sahar police station. He is also said to be involved in several theft cases.

According to the police, the crime took place when Sheikh along with an accomplice tried to rob the complainant, Devidas Sonar, 30, who was returning home after work. While the duo was intimidating him with a knife, the officials of Unit 10 spotted them while patrolling the area. They immediately rushed to help Sonar, however, both the accused attacked the police party with the knife. Assistant Police Inspector (API) Dhanraj Chowdhary was injured in the assault.

Cops succeeded to pin down Sheikh, but his accomplice managed to flee. A case has been filed and a manhunt has been launched for the absconder, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Balsingh Rajput.

