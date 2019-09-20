Mumbai: 24-hr water cut in A, B & E wards next week

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be carrying out an inspection and study of the Bhandarwada Hill Reservoir, from 10am on Wednesday to 10am on Thursday. 10 am. Consultants appointed by its water supply project section will undertake this 24-hour survey for the reconstruction of the reservoir on September 25.

Accordingly, there will be a 24-hour water cut in areas of A, B and E wards.

Areas that will face a water cut on September 25 are:

Ward Area

A Naval Dockyard

B P D’mello Road, Sant Tukaram Road, Flank Road,

Keshavji Naik Road, BPT

E BPT, Dockyard Road, Gunpowder Road, Carpenter Road,

Modi Compound, DN Singh Road, Hussain Patel Marg,

Nawab Tank Road, Br. Nath Pai Marg, Ramchandra Bhatt Marg,

ES Patanwala Marg, Motishah Lane, Dr Mascarenhas Road,

Rambhau Bhogale Marg, Dr. BA Road, TB Kadam Marg,

JJ Hospital.

Areas that will face a water cut September 26 are:

Ward Area

B Dongri Road, Yusuf Meher Ali Road, Jakeria Masjid Street,

Memonwada Road, Mohammad Ali Road, Kambekar Street,

Janjikar Street, Shariff Devji Street, Abdul Rehman Street, Pydhonie.

E Madanpura, NM Joshi Marg, Claire Road, Sankli Street,

Maulana Azad Road, Dattaram Bhau Koyande Marg,

BIT Tadwadi, Love Lane, JJ Hospital, Kasturba Hospital.

The following areas will receive water supply at low pressure on Thursday: Dr Anandrao Nair Marg, Motlibai Marg, Agripada Chawl, Meghraj Sethi Marg, Jahangir Boman Behram Marg, Sane Guruji Marg, Gell Street, Maulana Azad Road and Nair Hospital.

The BMC has appealed to the citizens to use water cautiously as there will be no water supply for the duration of the pipeline repair work. It has also warned of the water supply being contaminated for a few days and instructed residents to boil and strain water before drinking.