Mumbai: 23-Yr-Old Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room In Chembur

Mumbai: A 23-year-old student from a Worli college died by suicide in her hostel room in Chembur on Wednesday night. An accidental death report has been registered and a probe has been initiated.

The deceased, Diksha Kamble, was a second-year student of BSc Information Technology at the Sasmira Institute of Commerce and Science in Worli, and resided at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Girls Hostel in Chembur.

Diksha Was Found Hanging In Her Room

After dinner on Wednesday night, she was seen talking to someone on her mobile phone. When she did not come out of her room for a long time, her friends knocked on the door. The hostel administration then broke the door open and found her hanging.

Her body was sent to Rajawadi Hospital for postmortem and her family in Devgarh was informed. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.