 Mumbai: 23-Yr-Old Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room In Chembur
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 23-Yr-Old Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room In Chembur

Mumbai: 23-Yr-Old Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room In Chembur

The deceased, Diksha Kamble, was a second-year student of BSc Information Technology at the Sasmira Institute of Commerce and Science in Worli, and resided at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Girls Hostel in Chembur.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 08:50 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Mumbai: A 23-year-old student from a Worli college died by suicide in her hostel room in Chembur on Wednesday night. An accidental death report has been registered and a probe has been initiated.

The deceased, Diksha Kamble, was a second-year student of BSc Information Technology at the Sasmira Institute of Commerce and Science in Worli, and resided at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Girls Hostel in Chembur.

Read Also
Mumbai Tragedy: Ex-MLA Ram Pandagale's 39-Year-Old Son Dies By Suicide In Kandivali; Police Suspects...
article-image

Diksha Was Found Hanging In Her Room

After dinner on Wednesday night, she was seen talking to someone on her mobile phone. When she did not come out of her room for a long time, her friends knocked on the door. The hostel administration then broke the door open and found her hanging.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To MSRTC DGM In Sexual Harassment Case
Mumbai Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To MSRTC DGM In Sexual Harassment Case
Top Stocks For October 18: Infosys, L&T, Wipro & Others In Focus
Top Stocks For October 18: Infosys, L&T, Wipro & Others In Focus
Mumbai: Krsnaa Diagnostics Temporarily Suspends BMC Pathology Services Over Pending Dues Worth Over ₹10 Cr
Mumbai: Krsnaa Diagnostics Temporarily Suspends BMC Pathology Services Over Pending Dues Worth Over ₹10 Cr
PKL 2024: Check Out The Format, Teams And Where To Watch The Tournament On TV & Online
PKL 2024: Check Out The Format, Teams And Where To Watch The Tournament On TV & Online

Her body was sent to Rajawadi Hospital for postmortem and her family in Devgarh was informed. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To MSRTC DGM In Sexual Harassment Case

Mumbai Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To MSRTC DGM In Sexual Harassment Case

Mumbai: Krsnaa Diagnostics Temporarily Suspends BMC Pathology Services Over Pending Dues Worth Over...

Mumbai: Krsnaa Diagnostics Temporarily Suspends BMC Pathology Services Over Pending Dues Worth Over...

Mumbai: 23-Yr-Old Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room In Chembur

Mumbai: 23-Yr-Old Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room In Chembur

Mumbai: CBI Opposes Gangster Abu Salem's Plea Seeking Information On His Release Date

Mumbai: CBI Opposes Gangster Abu Salem's Plea Seeking Information On His Release Date

Indian Railways Reduces Advance Reservation Period From 120 To 60 Days; No Change In Limit For...

Indian Railways Reduces Advance Reservation Period From 120 To 60 Days; No Change In Limit For...