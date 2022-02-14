Mumbai: 23-year-old woman gang raped by three men; one arrested

The Malad Police have arrested one man and are on the lookout for the alleged rape of a 23-year-old woman working for an escort service. The woman said in her complaint that she was hired by one accused, while two of his friends joined in, only to later pay for one person only. Police are investigating the matter further.

According to police, the complainant, a 23-year-old woman, was hired by an accused for one night for ₹10,000, but was asked to give service to three men instead of one. She did so, but when it came at the time of payment, she was given ₹10,000 instead of ₹30,000. The men even tried to force her out of the house when she refused to leave upon not being paid.

The woman immediately alerted the Mumbai Police control room claiming that she was gang raped by three men inside a flat, following which the team reached the spot. Police detained one man and made the arrests, while the other two are yet to be traced and nabbed.

During the investigation, police learnt about the woman's profession and are probing the matter further. Dhananjay Ligade, senior inspector of Malad police station said that they are yet to nab all the accused in this matter.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:10 PM IST