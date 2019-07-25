Mumbai: 23-year-old mechanical engineer arrested for creating fake US visa

On Tuesday, a 23-year-old mechanical engineer was arrested by the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch for creating a fake visa and trying to travel abroad on it.

According to the Mid-Day, the 23-year-old was identified as Malay Raojibhai Daware. The 23-year-old who hails from Surat was arrested at the international airport in Mumbai. Daware told police that his parents had been telling him to go to the US for further studies after he got a degree in mechanical engineering. He allegedly attempted Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) and Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) but did not clear them.

After failing both exams, the 23-year-old decided to fool his parents and prepared a fake visa stamp using the photoshop software. He also told his parents that he had been qualified for further studies in USA and would get admission to University of Texas. Immigration officials spotted Daware using the fake visa at Mumbai International Airport. They informed the local police. Initially, cops thought that Daware was cheated by bogus agents, but during interrogation, he revealed the truth. He told cops that he had created the fake visa stamp because of family pressure. The cops registered the FIR against Daware under sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code.