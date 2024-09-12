 Mumbai: 23-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Tragic Fall At Matunga Construction Site, 2 Others Injured
According to the police, Rajbhar was standing on an iron grate on the fourth floor while assisting with the transport of materials to the 28th floor. The iron grate dislodged, causing him to fall while two other labourers who were working alongside him sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at Sion Hospital

Aishwarya Iyer
Updated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 01:06 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: A 23-year-old labourer, Deepak Rajesh Rajbhar, tragically died at a Goshar Alliance construction site on Dr. B. A. Road in Matunga on Tuesday evening. Rajbhar fell from the fourth floor after the iron gate he was standing on became dislodged. The gate struck his head and leg during the fall. Two other labourers who were working alongside him sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at Sion Hospital, according to the Matunga police.

Rajbhar, originally from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, had moved to Mumbai seven years ago for work, primarily in construction. He is survived by his father Rajesh, 53, his mother, and two younger brothers.

According to the police, Rajbhar was standing on an iron grate on the fourth floor while assisting with the transport of materials to the 28th floor. The iron grate dislodged, causing him to fall. Construction sites are required to install safety nets and provide safety helmets and equipment for labourers. In this case, the contractor and supervisor failed to ensure these safety measures, which contributed to Rajbhar's fall. The heavy iron grate struck him on his head and leg.

Other labourers transported Rajbhar to Sion Hospital, but despite the doctors’ efforts, he succumbed to severe head injuries and blood loss. His father, Rajesh, was informed about his son’s admission to the hospital. However, upon arriving at Sion Hospital from Hyderabad, Rajesh was met with the news of his son’s death.

Police said they will be sending notices to the supervisor and contractor of the site and a FIR has been registered under section 106 (1) (causing death due to negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

