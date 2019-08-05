Mumbai: 23-year-old drowns in Dharavi creek

Mumbai: A 23-year-old man drowned in the creek that meets Mithi river in the Rajendra Nagar in Dharavi on Sunday morning.

The man, Raja Mehboob Shaikh, 23, resided near Rajendra Nagar in Dharavi, On Sunday morning around 10 am, Raja, along with two of his friends, went to the creek for a swim. Due to heavy rain, the water level increased.

Raja’s friends told him the water level was increasing and it was dangerous to enter the water. “We went there to have fun as everywhere there was water logging due to the heavy rains. Raja had asked us to go for a swim. But, due to the increased water level, we refrained. Raja jumped into the water,” said one of the Raja’s friends.

Another friend said, “It’s hard to believe Raja drowned, as he was a swimmer. When he jumped into the water, after some time, he cried out for help by waving his hands, but we thought he was joking, as he was calling us to swim.”

According to the locals, the fire and the police officials reached an hour later. Even after 4-5 hours of launching the search operation, the fire and the police officials, who used boats, his body was not found. And, the fire officials called off the operation.

But, Raja’s friends said they will search for him themselves. A similar incident was reported at the same spot on July 15, wherein a 7-year-old boy, Sumit Jaiswar, drowned in the same creek while playing.

By Vikas Nag