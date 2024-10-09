 Mumbai: 22-Yr-Old Man Arrested For Abetment In Girlfriend’s Suicide
Mumbai: 22-Yr-Old Man Arrested For Abetment In Girlfriend’s Suicide

According to the police, Harsh and Nikita had been in a relationship for four years, during which she endured repeated harassment. Nikita died on September 9 while receiving treatment at KEM Hospital.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 02:13 AM IST
article-image
Representational Pic

The Meghwadi police arrested a 22-year-old man for alleged abetment of suicide after the victim's mother reported that Harsh Raut had harassed her daughter, Nikita Londhe, both physically and mentally, leading to her death. Nikita, 21, from Jogeshwari East, died after consuming poisonous pesticides. The FIR was registered on October 2.

According to the police, Harsh and Nikita had been in a relationship for four years, during which she endured repeated harassment. Nikita died on September 9 while receiving treatment at KEM Hospital. Harsh, who is unemployed and resides in Jogeshwari East, was arrested on October 4 and remanded to judicial custody.

Nikita’s mother, Suman Londhe had previously advised her daughter to end the relationship. After a heated argument with Harsh on September 6, during which he physically assaulted her, Nikita left home and returned the next morning. She refused to speak or eat, appeared distressed, and began vomiting a few hours later. Her family rushed her to Trauma Care Hospital, where it was discovered she had ingested rat poison. She was later transferred to KEM Hospital, where she died.

The investigation revealed that Harsh had initially proposed to Nikita but later refused to marry her, which led to further abuse. This emotional and physical torment drove Nikita to take her own life, the police said. A case has been registered against Harsh for the harassment that led to her suicide.

