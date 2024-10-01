Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Student Dies After Jumping From Goregaon Metro Station, Police Suspect Study-Related Pressure

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man allegedly jumped to death from the second floor of the Goregaon Metro station on Monday. The deceased was identified as Siddharth Dharkase, a resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar, Goregaon West.

Statement Of An Official

An officer from the MHB police station said, “Preliminary investigations revealed that his parents frequently pressured him for studies as he was in the final year of college. No suicide note was found.”

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.15 pm when Dharkase jumped from a height of about 15-20 feet. Bystanders transported him to Oscar Superspeciality Hospital in Goregaon West, where he was pronounced dead two hours later. He succumbed to serious injuries, including severe bleeding from his nose. The body was sent for postmortem and an accidental death report has been registered.