 Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Student Dies After Jumping From Goregaon Metro Station, Police Suspect Study-Related Pressure
Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Student Dies After Jumping From Goregaon Metro Station, Police Suspect Study-Related Pressure

Updated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man allegedly jumped to death from the second floor of the Goregaon Metro station on Monday. The deceased was identified as Siddharth Dharkase, a resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar, Goregaon West.

Statement Of An Official

An officer from the MHB police station said, “Preliminary investigations revealed that his parents frequently pressured him for studies as he was in the final year of college. No suicide note was found.”

