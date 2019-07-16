Mumbai: 22-year-old security guard assaulted, stripped and paraded by the residents for molesting 6-year-old girl

On Sunday, a 22-year-old security guard of a housing society in Virar was allegedly assaulted, stripped and paraded by the residents for “molesting” a 6-year-old girl.

According to Indian Express, the security guard had allegedly tried to touch the minor inappropriately and passed lewd remarks. The incident took place on Sunday, when the guard had allegedly followed the child while she was walking to her house. On the staircase, the guard reportedly tried to touch the girl and even passed lewd comments. After the incident, the girl narated the entire incidentt to her parents, who then rushed to the police station and lodged a case in the matter.

But later when the residents of the housing society came to know about the incident, they reportedly beat up the guard with shoes, bats and belts. A police officer told the leading daily, “The residents of the housing society, including some women, forced the guard to strip and paraded him in the area. By the time we reached the spot, the man was unconscious. We managed to take him to a government hospital, where he has been admitted.”

The cops have said that the guard has suffered a cranial injury and several wounds on his limbs. The police have booked the accused under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. But no case has been registered against anyone for the alleged assault on the 22-year-old.