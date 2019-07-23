Mumbai: 22-year-old saves friend, drowns in Powai lake

Mumbai: A 22-year-old youth, Satyam Gupta, lost his life in a bid to save his friend from drowning in Powai lake on Monday afternoon. Powai police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and recorded the statements of Gupta’s friends who were present at the spot at the time of the incident.

According to police sources, Gupta, a resident of Tagore Nagar number 3, had gone for a swim with his friends at Powai lake on Monday, around 3pm.

Police said while the friends were swimming, Gupta spotted one of them drowning after going too far in the lake. Gupta immediately went to his friend’s rescue and saved him from drowning, however, while coming out of the lake, he lost his balance and drowned deep in the lake.

Gupta’s friends alerted the police, who reached the spot with the fire brigade and fished out Gupta’s body. He was rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

Powai police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death. Police said prima facie, no foul play is suspected, but a postmortem report will reveal more things.