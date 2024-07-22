 Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Booked For Sending Intimate Videos Of Ex-Girlfriend To Her Family
A 22-year-old man was booked for allegedly sending intimate videos of a woman he was in a relationship with to her mother and uncle, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 07:06 PM IST
Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Booked For Sending Intimate Videos Of Ex-Girlfriend To Her Family | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jul 22: A 22-year-old man was booked for allegedly sending intimate videos of a woman he was in a relationship with to her mother and uncle, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The 20-year-old woman, in her complaint, said she was in relationship with the accused Tohif Sharif in Karnataka, which her parents opposed, and was sent to her uncle's place in Mumbai to continue her studies in 2022, the Azad Maidan police station official said.

In Mumbai, while pursuing an air hostess course since January 24, she had a consensual physical relationship with Tohif, the official said quoting the complaint.

"Tohif shot intimate videos at the time. On June 19, he met her and assaulted her after raising suspicion about her character. With the help of her uncle, she filed a non-cognisable case against Tohif. Her parents also filed a case against him in Karnataka," he said.

Tohif then sent her videos to her mother and uncle, after which she filed a case against him on Saturday, the official said. He has been charged with voyeurism, sexual assault and other offences, the Azad Maidan police station official said.

