Mumbai: 22 arrested, 10 girls rescued from dance bar in Dindoshi

On Saturday, 22 people were arrested and ten girls rescued from dance bar in Dindoshi by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC).

According to Mid-Day, the ANC raided Kaka Bar and Restaurant located at Laxmi Narayan shopping center, Poddar Road, Malad East, during which people were arrested. The team also rescued ten bar dancers. During the raid, the girls seen to be performing on a makeshift dance floor.

The police during the raid arrested 14 customers, 5 stewards, waiters, supervisor, manager, and cashier of the dance bar. The narcotics team also seized cash and materials worth Rs 93,930. Later, a case was registered with the Dindoshi police station. The case was registered under sections 294, 114, 34 of the IPC and 3,8 (1) (2) (4) Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene in Hotels, Restaurants & Bar rooms and Protection of Dignity of Woman Act 2016, R/w 131 MP Act.