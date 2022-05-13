Mumbai: 2131 kg adulterated paneer seized

The CB Control of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has seized 2,131 kg of adulterated paneer from Dairy Punjab in Chembur, and arrested seven persons. The seizure was made last week, with the agencies revealing the details on Thursday.

The arrested accused, including the owner of Punjab Dairy and the owners of the factories from Badlapur and Bhiwandi that supplied the products, have been remanded in police custody for five days.

During the course of the investigation, it was learnt that the accused used unsweetened milk powder, light palm oil and chemicals to process and produce harmful and low quality cheese, disguised as ‘malai paneer’, to be consumed in restaurants, hotels, as well as for dairy traders and catering professionals.

During this operation, 631 kg of adulterated paneer worth Rs 1,38,820 was found at the shop and in two Bolero pickup tempos. After inspection of the samples, the FDA submitted a report on May 10, stating that the product had mild health hazards.

A case was later registered at Chembur police station against the dairy owner and the owners of the factories that provided the adulterated products – Yashoda Organic Food Pvt. Ltd. in Badlapur and Disha Dairy from Bhiwandi.

During the investigation, the CB Control cell formed four different squads and raided Yashoda and Disha Dairy, following which 95 cans filled with palm oil, 30 bags of milk powder and other chemicals, and 1,500 kg of readymade paneer were seized.

Friday, May 13, 2022