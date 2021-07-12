Mumbai: 21-yr-old biker killed in road mishap on Sion-Panvel highway

Mumbai: A 21-year-old biker was killed after a dumper crashed into him from behind on Sion-Panvel highway on Saturday night. The Mankhurd police are in search of the dumper driver who ran away from the spot leaving the deceased without giving any first aid.

The police said the deceased, identified as Bashir Khan 21, a resident of Dongri, was riding his motorcycle number MH 01 DM 1425. "The incident took place at 10:22 pm on Saturday at Vashi Check-Naka on Sion-Panvel highway in Mankhurd. Khan was riding his motorcycle towards Vashi, when he was hit by the unknown dumper. The speeding dumper hit him from behind and fled away from the spot. With the help of motorists Khan was shifted to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," said a police officer from Mankhurd police station.

The Mankhurd police have registered a case on the complaint of Khan's mother under section 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian penal code and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. "We have registered a negligence and rash driving case against the unknown dumper driver. He fled away from the spot after the incident. A search operation is going on to trace him. We are checking the CCTV footage to get clarity of the driver," said Prakash Chougule, senior police inspector, Mankhurd police station.