Mumbai: 21-year-old woman drowns in Palghar during birthday celebrations

In a shocking incident, on Monday, a 21-year-old woman drowned in a lake overlooking Kohoj Fort at Vaghote village in Palghar during birthday celebrations.

According to the Hindustan Times, the victim was identified as Pinkal Rupen Shah (21). Pinkal is a resident of Borivli and a final-year college student. She and five other trekkers from Mumbai had visited the 800-year-old fort as part of her birthday celebrations. The incident took place when the 21-year-old was crossing Shelte lake with a group of friends when they were swept away with the current.

Hemant Dhangar, sub-inspector of Wada police station, told the leading daily, “The group was crossing Shelte lake which was overflowing due to the heavy rains. The six of them were holding hands for support as they crossed the lake when one of the members slipped and the entire group was swept away by the strong current.”

While Pinkal was swept away, others managed to grab hold of a tree branch and made it to safety. Pinkal's body was found on Monday evening and was claimed by her relatives on Tuesday.