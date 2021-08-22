Mumbai: 21-year-old dies in road mishap on Freeway

The police booked a 21-year-old boy for negligent and rash driving after he bumped his motorcycle into a divider on the Eastern Freeway and died due to the injuries he sustained on Friday morning.

The police said the incident took place Friday morning at 5:50 am near the traffic beat chowky on Eastern Freeway, North bound road towards Sewree.

According to police, the deceased Vaibhav Dilip Nikam, 21, was riding his motorcycle MH 03 DN 7448. "Nikam, a resident of Govandi, was riding the motorcycle with his friend as pillion rider. They were heading from Wadi Bunder towards Govandi. When incidentally he lost his control over the motorcycle and hit the divider near the traffic chowky. Riding a motorcycle on the Freeway is not allowed, but he used the road and drove rashly leading to the accident," said a police officer from Sewree police station.

The police said Nikam was shifted to a civic hospital by the police, where he was declared dead on arrival. His friend too suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The police said the complaint is registered by Mahesh Wavhal, 35, a police constable based with Sewree police station. The Sewree police have registered a case under section 304 (A), 279 and 337 of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. "We have registered an rash driving and negligence case against the rider who was riding the motorcycle," said Manoj Saindre, senior police inspector, Sewree police station.

