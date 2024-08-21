Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Auto Rickshaw Driver Dies After Crash Into Wall On Western Express Highway In Dahisar; Passenger Injured | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 21-year-old auto rickshaw driver lost his life in an accident on the Western Express Highway in Dahisar on August 18. The rickshaw crashed into a security wall on the Rawalpada bridge, causing fatal injuries to the driver, Kalingappa Chinamgiri. Sunil Gandke, the rickshaw’s owner who was a passenger at the time, sustained injuries to his thigh.

A 11.30pm, the police were informed about the collision on the Rawalpada bridge, northbound on the Western Express Highway. Upon arrival, officers found the rickshaw had hit the bridge wall, injuring both Kalingappa and Gandke. Kalingappa suffered severe head and chest injuries. Both victims were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment. Kalingappa succumbed to his injuries the next morning at 7.15am. Gandke, who suffered a fractured thigh, is still undergoing treatment.

Kalingappa was driving Gandke from Goregaon to Mira Road to drop him off at home. On August 19, Gandke filed a case against the deceased driver under Sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.