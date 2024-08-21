 Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Auto Rickshaw Driver Dies After Crash Into Wall On Western Express Highway In Dahisar; Passenger Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 21-Year-Old Auto Rickshaw Driver Dies After Crash Into Wall On Western Express Highway In Dahisar; Passenger Injured

Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Auto Rickshaw Driver Dies After Crash Into Wall On Western Express Highway In Dahisar; Passenger Injured

A 21-year-old auto rickshaw driver lost his life in an accident on the Western Express Highway in Dahisar on August 18. The rickshaw crashed into a security wall on the Rawalpada bridge, causing fatal injuries to the driver, Kalingappa Chinamgiri. Sunil Gandke, the rickshaw’s owner who was a passenger at the time, sustained injuries to his thigh.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 07:47 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Auto Rickshaw Driver Dies After Crash Into Wall On Western Express Highway In Dahisar; Passenger Injured | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 21-year-old auto rickshaw driver lost his life in an accident on the Western Express Highway in Dahisar on August 18. The rickshaw crashed into a security wall on the Rawalpada bridge, causing fatal injuries to the driver, Kalingappa Chinamgiri. Sunil Gandke, the rickshaw’s owner who was a passenger at the time, sustained injuries to his thigh.

A 11.30pm, the police were informed about the collision on the Rawalpada bridge, northbound on the Western Express Highway. Upon arrival, officers found the rickshaw had hit the bridge wall, injuring both Kalingappa and Gandke. Kalingappa suffered severe head and chest injuries. Both victims were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment. Kalingappa succumbed to his injuries the next morning at 7.15am. Gandke, who suffered a fractured thigh, is still undergoing treatment.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Auto Rickshaw Driver Dies After Crash Into Wall On Western Express Highway In Dahisar; Passenger Injured
Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Auto Rickshaw Driver Dies After Crash Into Wall On Western Express Highway In Dahisar; Passenger Injured
Mumbai: Fake Email Seeks Exam Details; Mercantile Marine Department Files Complaint
Mumbai: Fake Email Seeks Exam Details; Mercantile Marine Department Files Complaint
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Uddhav Thackeray Criticises BJP And Praises Rajiv Gandhi At Congress Rally; Highlights Differences In Hindutva (VIDEO)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Uddhav Thackeray Criticises BJP And Praises Rajiv Gandhi At Congress Rally; Highlights Differences In Hindutva (VIDEO)
Mumbai: BMC To Fill 118 Inspector Positions, Intensifies Action Against Unauthorised Hawkers Following Bombay HC Criticism
Mumbai: BMC To Fill 118 Inspector Positions, Intensifies Action Against Unauthorised Hawkers Following Bombay HC Criticism
Read Also
Mumbai: Woman Stops Man From Thrashing Girlfriend In Auto Rickshaw; Alleges Cops Behaved Rudely For...
article-image

Kalingappa was driving Gandke from Goregaon to Mira Road to drop him off at home. On August 19, Gandke filed a case against the deceased driver under Sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Auto Rickshaw Driver Dies After Crash Into Wall On Western Express Highway In...

Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Auto Rickshaw Driver Dies After Crash Into Wall On Western Express Highway In...

Mumbai: Fake Email Seeks Exam Details; Mercantile Marine Department Files Complaint

Mumbai: Fake Email Seeks Exam Details; Mercantile Marine Department Files Complaint

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Uddhav Thackeray Criticises BJP And Praises Rajiv Gandhi At Congress...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Uddhav Thackeray Criticises BJP And Praises Rajiv Gandhi At Congress...

Mumbai: BMC To Fill 118 Inspector Positions, Intensifies Action Against Unauthorised Hawkers...

Mumbai: BMC To Fill 118 Inspector Positions, Intensifies Action Against Unauthorised Hawkers...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Promotes Chief Minister Teerath Yojana With Mass Awareness Drives And Assistance...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Promotes Chief Minister Teerath Yojana With Mass Awareness Drives And Assistance...