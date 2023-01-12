Mumbai: 2022 Dadar clash; Bullet from Saravankar’s weapon

Representative Image

Mumbai: The bullet found on the site of a clash between the supporters of the two Shiv Sena factions on Sept 10 last year in Dadar was allegedly fired from MLA Sada Sarvankar’s licensed weapon. This has been revealed by the ballistic report received by the Mumbai police. Mr Sarvankar is a leader belonging to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp.

After the firing incident, the Dadar police had seized Mr Sarvankar’s weapon and sent it to the Forensic Laboratory in Kalina for testing. Mr Sarvankar told the Free Press Journal that an aide had unintentionally misfired the weapon.

On the day of the incident, disputes had occurred between the two Sena factions at three to four locations. “At that time, my weapon was kept in the car, which was parked far away from the scene. So that the weapon doesn’t get stolen, one of my workers wanted to bring it to me. It was loaded, owing to which it misfired,” Mr Sarvankar said.

The clash had broken out between the two factions during Ganpati Visarjan at Prabhadevi. After the scuffle, both the factions gathered outside the Dadar police station when Mr Sarvankar’s licensed weapon was fired. It was alleged by the Uddhav Thackeray faction that the MLA of the Shinde faction had fired it. Dadar police had also filed an FIR in this matter.