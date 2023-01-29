Mumbai: 201 families of deceased BMC workers get Covid ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh

Mumbai: Two Kandivali bridges to be razed by BMC, new ones to cost Rs 43 crore |

Under its Covid ex-gratia scheme for employees, the BMC has so far paid ₹50 lakh compensation to each of the 201 families whose members died of the virus while serving the civic body.

Similarly, the Centre has also given ₹50 lakh to 23 bereaved families.

Till the end of the scheme, which was scrapped in October 2022 as daily Covid cases had extensively declined, the BMC received 277 applications, out of which 201 families were considered eligible.

The decision on 23 applications is still pending.

After the Covid outbreak in March 2020, the city was reeling under an unprecedented health crisis as 100 cases were being reported daily. The health workers, including doctors, nurses, wardboys, among others were designated as Covid warriors.

As per the BMC record, from March 2020 to Oct 2022, 277 officers and employees had lost their lives. The civic body has also pledged to give job to one family member of deceased warriors.

