Mumbai: ‘2,000 obsolete rules and laws scrapped since 2014’, reveals Union Minister Jitendra Singh

The minister applauded YRF for instituting the YBS awards and recognising the exemplary work done by individuals and organisations in their respective fields. He further said that the three categories in which the awards have been presented, namely innovation in healthcare, transforming people’s lives and ethical governance, have always been the priority of the Modi government.

Dr Singh said the scrapping of obsolete rules and laws was done as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives to improve ease of governance and ease of doing business. He said unlike the earlier governments that found comfort in the status quoist approach, Modi has demonstrated the courage and conviction to do away with rules of British Raj vintage which inconvenienced citizens. The ultimate aim of good governance is to bring ease of living to the citizens, he added.

He recalled that soon after the government came to power in May 2014, within two to three months, the practice of getting certificates attested by gazetted officers was done away with. Thereafter, within a year, the PM spoke from the ramparts of Red Fort about the abolition of interviews in job recruitment so that a level playing field could be provided.

In pensions, face recognition technology was introduced so that the elderly citizens did not have to go through the tedious process of getting a life certificate. Most of the functioning was converted online and in order to bring in transparency, accountability and citizen participation, the human interface was reduced to the bare minimum.

