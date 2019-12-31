Mumbai: 20-year-old youth loses life while performing stunt in moving train

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old man died after he fell from a speeding local train while performing stunts near its door in Thane.

According to reports, the incident took place last Thursday between Mumbra and Diva stations, an official said, adding that a friend of the deceased, identified as Dilshad Naushad Khan, was in the coach and recording a video of the stunts. In the video, which went viral on social media, Khan was purportedly seen leaning out of the train while standing precariously on its foot-board and holding on to the grab pole at the door.