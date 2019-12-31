Mumbai: 20-year-old youth loses life while performing stunt in moving train

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old man died after he fell from a speeding local train while performing stunts near its door in Thane.
According to reports, the incident took place last Thursday between Mumbra and Diva stations, an official said, adding that a friend of the deceased, identified as Dilshad Naushad Khan, was in the coach and recording a video of the stunts. In the video, which went viral on social media, Khan was purportedly seen leaning out of the train while standing precariously on its foot-board and holding on to the grab pole at the door.
While leaning out of the door, he hit a pole by the side of the rail tracks and fell. Khan, who worked as an ambulance driver, was returning from Govandi in neighbouring Mumbai to Kalyan town here at that time.
After which Central Railways also warned passengers to not perform stunts in local trains. In a tweet, Central Railway said: "A young life was lost while performing a stunt in a local train. Do not indulge in stunts while traveling. These can be dangerous for your personal safety. Be safe. Be responsible."
The video of the incident was also shared by the Railway Ministry along with a warning that the incident is illegal and can prove fatal.
The Ministry of Railways in tweet said: "Do not attempt stunts in trains, as it is illegal and can also prove fatal. On December 26, a youth by the name of Dilshaan lost his life while leaning out of the train doing stunts. For your own safety please avoid leaning out of moving trains or attempting to climb aboard moving trains as it can be fatal."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)