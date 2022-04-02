Mumbai: 20-year-old youth arrested for allegedly killing his mother's paramour

A 20-year-old youth has been arrested by the Powai police for allegedly killing his mother's paramour, after finding his mother with Rajesh Vaidya, 47, accused Manish Naik in fit of rage stabbed him to death, said police.

On Friday morning, Dharamveer Vaidya, 50 brother of Rajesh received call that his brother was lying at Bamandaya Pada road and was bleeding profusely. He was rushed him to Rajawadi hospital with the help of police however doctors declared him dead.

Soon after the police station received the call they nabbed Naik. According to the police, Rajesh who used to work as a housekeeping supervisor had been into illicit relationship with Naik's mother who works under Rajesh.

On Thursday night upon reaching home Naik found Rajesh and his mother together and lost his cool. An argument ensued between them and in fit of rage he took a kitchen knife and stabbed Rajesh into his stomach and back, said police. Naik has been arrested on the charges of murder, he was produced before the court which granted him police custody, said police.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 11:29 PM IST