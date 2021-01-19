Mumbai: 20 hours water cut in parts of Kurla from January 19 to 20

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged Kurla residents to use water as sparingly as possible as several areas in the ward are expected to face water cuts. This comes in light of the repair work at 6 outlets in the Powai water reservoir.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that there will be 20 hours of water cuts in parts of Kurla area (L ward) from January 19 to 20.
As per the notice by the civic body, the repair work will start at 8 am on January 19 and end at 4 am on January 20.
List of areas where water supply will be impacted
Ward numbers 156, 161, 162 and 164
Uday Nagar, Marwah Road, Tejpal Compound, Tilak Nagar, Anees Compound, Rajeev Nagar, Millat Nagar, Wire Gully, Sanhita Sankul, Jarimari, Safed Pool, Satya Nagar, Pipeline Road, Shanti Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Tanaji Nagar, Khadi No 3, Lalbahadur Shastri Nagar.
