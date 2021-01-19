Mumbai: 20 hours water cut in parts of Kurla from January 19 to 20

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged Kurla residents to use water as sparingly as possible as several areas in the ward are expected to face water cuts. This comes in light of the repair work at 6 outlets in the Powai water reservoir.

