Watch: Maha HM Anil Deshmukh says 20 gelatin sticks found inside abandoned SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house, investigation handed over to crime branch

An abandoned vehicle was found near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Reportedly, the vehicle was spotted by the Ambanis' security and soon the local police were informed.

Upon receiving the information, several policemen rushed to Carmichael Road and checked the vehicle. A bomb squad was also called at the spot. After examining the vehicle, the officials found explosive gelatin material inside it.

According to Maharashtra Home Minsister Anil Deshmukh, 20 gelatin sticks were found in the Scorpio van and the investigation has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

"A Scorpio van with 20 gelatin sticks was found at some distance from Mukesh Ambani's home in Mumbai. The Mumbai Crime Branch is conducting an investigation into it. The truth will come out," Deshmukh said.

