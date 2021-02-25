Watch: Maha HM Anil Deshmukh says 20 gelatin sticks found inside abandoned SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house, investigation handed over to crime branch

An abandoned vehicle was found near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Reportedly, the vehicle was spotted by the Ambanis' security and soon the local police were informed.
Upon receiving the information, several policemen rushed to Carmichael Road and checked the vehicle. A bomb squad was also called at the spot. After examining the vehicle, the officials found explosive gelatin material inside it.
According to Maharashtra Home Minsister Anil Deshmukh, 20 gelatin sticks were found in the Scorpio van and the investigation has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.
"A Scorpio van with 20 gelatin sticks was found at some distance from Mukesh Ambani's home in Mumbai. The Mumbai Crime Branch is conducting an investigation into it. The truth will come out," Deshmukh said.
Watch Video:
"A suspicious vehicle was found on Carmichael Road today evening under limits of Gamdevi Police Station. The police were alerted. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team and other police teams reached the spot immediately, examined the vehicle and found some explosive material Gelatin inside. It is not an assembled explosive device. Further investigation is going on," the police said.
The police added that the vehicle's number plate was reportedly forged which made the authorities suspicious. After checking, the car was towed by traffic police.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)