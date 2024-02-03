Mumbai: 2 Women & Unidentified Accomplices Booked For Forging Medical Certificate In False Police Case

Four people, including two women, have been booked for allegedly forging a medical certificate and using it to file a false police case apparently against the neighbours. While two accused are yet to be identified, the women have been named as Mehmuda Shaikh, 33, and her relative Sultana Khatun. Notably, the accused forged the signature of a doctor working at Shatabdi Hospital, whose employee was recently arrested in a similar case.

Details of case

According to the Malvani police, Shaikh used the fake certificate to file a case on Khatun's behalf under the Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault on woman) in November 2023. As per the standard procedure, the police visited the hospital to cross-verify the document, bearing Dr Amey Thaware's signature, in January this year.

Read Also Bhopal: Woman Who Held Her Parents Captive Arrested From Lucknow After 7 Months

The crime finally came to the fore when Dr Thaware expressed astonishment upon seeing his signature on the certificate. He told the cops that he never examined Khatun. Further probe revealed that the duo conspired with their unidentified accomplices to portray Khatun's minor injury as a severe wound.

Recently, the Kandivali police arrested four people, including a hospital employee, for breaking the finger of a watchman working for a builder to implicate few society members with whom the developer had a dispute.