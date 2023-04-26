Mumbai: 2 Uzbeki women rescued from flesh trade, had Aadhar cards | representative pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch raided the Andheri MIDC area and arrested four men for pushing women into prostitution. Narcotic substances like mephedrone were recovered from the arrested accused and two women from Uzbekistan were rescued during the raid.

Crime Branch officials said they received a tip-off about a prostitution racket being run with foreign girls at a hotel near Marol. On receiving the information, the hotel was raided on Monday night and the two foreign nationals were rescued. They were found to have Aadhaar cards as well.

Drugs recovered

Among the arrested accused are two hustlers and hotel employees; while the former allegedly brought in girls, the hotel provided rooms. The police recovered 16gm of mephedrone worth Rs3.20 lakh.

A police officer said that the rescued Uzbeki women came to India in 2021, but the information on their visa hasn’t been received yet. Racketeers are said to have helped them make Aadhaar cards for Rs2 lakh each. A police official said that the woman who had given them Aadhaar cards had torn their Uzbekistan passports and visa.

The four arrested accused were presented in the court on Tuesday and were remanded in police custody. Further investigation in this matter is being conducted by Unit 8 of the Crime Branch.

