 Mumbai: 2 Tragic Incidents Claim Life And Leave 1 Injured In Chembur And Malad
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 2 Tragic Incidents Claim Life And Leave 1 Injured In Chembur And Malad

Mumbai: 2 Tragic Incidents Claim Life And Leave 1 Injured In Chembur And Malad

On Wednesday night, two separate incidents claimed one life and left another person injured in Mumbai. In Chembur, a senior citizen sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out in the MHADA colony. While in another incident at Malad, a 39-year-old man lost his life due to electrocution.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 03:05 AM IST
article-image
Two tragic incidents in Mumbai on Wednesday night: a fire in Chembur injures a senior citizen, and electrocution in Malad claims a 39-year-old man's life | Representative Image

Mumbai: On Wednesday night, two separate incidents claimed one life and left another person injured in Mumbai. In Chembur, a senior citizen sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out in the MHADA colony. While in another incident at Malad, a 39-year-old man lost his life due to electrocution.

A fire broke out at around 10:47 pm on Wednesday in building number 6 of the MHADA colony in Chembur, leaving one person injured. According to information from the BMC, "the fire started in room number 12 on the ground floor of the seven-story building and spread to a gas cylinder in the kitchen. The blaze rapidly spread to the gas cylinder’s main valve and regulator, along with clothes, household items, and other kitchen articles. However, the blaze was extinguished within an hour. However, the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation," said a fire official.

The injured identified as Nafir Sayyad, sustained 30% burn injuries to his hands, face, and neck. He was immediately admitted to Sion Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. In a separate incident, 39-year-old Kamlesh Shitab, a resident of Triveni Nagar, Malad, tragically died from electrocution on Wednesday night.

Janardan Parabkar, Senior Police Inspector at the Malad Police Station said, "The water supply to Shitab's residence had been disrupted, so he went to inspect the water tank late at night. While attempting to check the tank, he was electrocuted, and fell into a roadside drain, which is nearly 19 feet wide."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 2 Tragic Incidents Claim Life And Leave 1 Injured In Chembur And Malad
Mumbai: 2 Tragic Incidents Claim Life And Leave 1 Injured In Chembur And Malad
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Fumes After Ajit Pawar Reveals 2019 Secret Meeting At Gautam Adani's Residence
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Fumes After Ajit Pawar Reveals 2019 Secret Meeting At Gautam Adani's Residence
Manipur Violence: AFSPA Reimposed In 6 Police Stations As MHA Cites Ongoing Insurgent Activities
Manipur Violence: AFSPA Reimposed In 6 Police Stations As MHA Cites Ongoing Insurgent Activities
Indian Railways Invites Bids For Kavach System Installation On 14,735 Route Kilometres, Progresses With Safety Rollout
Indian Railways Invites Bids For Kavach System Installation On 14,735 Route Kilometres, Progresses With Safety Rollout
Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Fire Erupts Near New Horizon School Building In Airoli After Transformer Explodes, All...
article-image

Local residents who witnessed the incident immediately rushed to his aid and pulled him from the drain before the fire brigade arrived. Shitab was then rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where he was declared dead by doctors. The Kurar Police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the electrocution.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 2 Tragic Incidents Claim Life And Leave 1 Injured In Chembur And Malad

Mumbai: 2 Tragic Incidents Claim Life And Leave 1 Injured In Chembur And Malad

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Fumes After Ajit Pawar Reveals 2019 Secret Meeting At...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Fumes After Ajit Pawar Reveals 2019 Secret Meeting At...

Indian Railways Invites Bids For Kavach System Installation On 14,735 Route Kilometres, Progresses...

Indian Railways Invites Bids For Kavach System Installation On 14,735 Route Kilometres, Progresses...

FPJ MLA Audit: Byculla's Yamini Jadhav Prepares For Sena Vs Sena Battle Amid Criticism Over...

FPJ MLA Audit: Byculla's Yamini Jadhav Prepares For Sena Vs Sena Battle Amid Criticism Over...

Mumbai: SECI Issues Show Cause Notice To Reliance Power Over Alleged Fake Bank Guarantee Submission...

Mumbai: SECI Issues Show Cause Notice To Reliance Power Over Alleged Fake Bank Guarantee Submission...