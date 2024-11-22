Mumbai: 2 Taxis Gutted In Fire Near Ambani's Anitilia At Pedder Road, None Injured; Photo Surfaces |

Mumbai: Two taxis caught fire on Thursday evening near Murli Deora Chowk at Pedder Road, though fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, fire officials confirmed. The blaze was swiftly extinguished by the fire department, preventing further damage.

Details On Fire

The fire broke out at around 7:56 p.m. near the SBI bank at Pedder Road. According to Bhausaheb Jagtap, Station Officer of Grant Road Fire Station, “By the time we arrived, both taxis were partially burned — one from the back and the other from the front. Since the vehicles were parked on the roadside and no drivers or passengers were inside, there were no casualties. We were able to douse the flames immediately."

Possible Reason Behind The Blaze

Sources revealed that the drivers had parked the taxis and left to attend to other work when the fire started. Initial investigations suggest that the fire may have been triggered by a discarded cigarette butt, though authorities are still probing the incident. "The police are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas as part of their investigation," added sources.

Another Fire Incident Reported Recently

Meanwhile, a minor fire broke out on the 36th floor of the 40 -storey Siddheshwar Joity building on Grant Road on Thursday afternoon. The fire was confined to a single flat on the floor. "The fire was immediately doused off, a lady residing in a flat got minor injuries which has been treated," said Jagtap.