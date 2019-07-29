Mumbai: 2 security guards maim stray dog, booked

Mumbai: The Worli police booked two watchmen of a housing society for mercilessly beating a 14-month-old stray dog, Lucky, who had strayed into the building for shelter during the incessant rains on Wednesday morning. The dog sustained severe brain, pancreatic injuries and is yet to regain consciousness.

According to the complaint, the watchmen, Jawaharlal Jaiswal and Shankar Yadav, allegedly, beat up Lucky with a rod and threw him outside the building when he came for the shelter at Turf View building, near Nehru planetarium, Worli when it was raining heavily.

When a building resident learnt, he rushed the injured dog to a hospital and informed the Bombay Animal Rights Trust (BART), which fights for the welfare and rights of stray animals.

On the complainant of Vijay Mohanani, the BART founder, the Worli police booked the watchmen under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for mischief by killing or maiming cattle (429) and common intention (34), along with relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act.

“The FIR was lodged on Saturday after much persuasion. Unfortunately, the two security guards were let off after paying Rs50,” said Mohanani. Lucky sustained severe head and pancreatic injuries.

The residents as well as BART are putting all-out efforts to keep the dog healthy, added Mohn­ani. Lucky is currently recuperating at the Crown Vet Hospital in Mahalaxmi.