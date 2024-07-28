Mumbai: 2 People Suffer Serious Burns After Fire Breaks Out Due To Cylinder Blast In Vikhroli; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: Two individuals were seriously injured after a fire broke out in a hut due to a cylinder blast in the Vikhroli area of Mumbai on Saturday night, an official said.

About The People Involved

Dhananjay Mishra (46) received approximately 99 per cent burn injuries and Radheshyam Pande (45) around 92 per cent, the Fire Brigade official said.

About The Incident

The blast occurred in a hut in Shriram Society, Sanjay Nagar, at around 9:35 PM, triggering a fire which gutted electric wiring, installations and household articles.

The blaze was extinguished by the public before the arrival of the fire brigade using buckets of water and disconnecting the electric supply.

The injured persons were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, the official said, adding the exact cause of the fire is not known.