 Mumbai: 2 Passengers Arrested After DRI Intercepts Flight, Uncovers Smuggled Gold Weighing 9,487 gm Worth ₹7.69 Crores
Mumbai: 2 Passengers Arrested After DRI Intercepts Flight, Uncovers Smuggled Gold Weighing 9,487 gm Worth ₹7.69 Crores

Both the passengers in their voluntary statements accepted that smuggled gold was concealed in the international route of the flight, which they had retrieved. It was also found that both passengers were travelling with fake identities.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
Pixabay (Representative Image)

Acting on specific input, officers of DRI intercepted two passengers travelling by flight IX 1762 from Jaipur to Mumbai.

Examination of the baggage of the passengers resulted in the recovery of 3 packages containing foreign-origin gold cumulatively weighing 9487 gm valued at Rs. 7.69 Crores.

9487 gm of smuggled gold (valued at Rs. 7.69 Crores) was seized and both the passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

