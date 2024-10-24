Mumbai: 2 Passengers Arrested After DRI Intercepts Flight, Uncovers Smuggled Gold Weighing 9,487 gm Worth ₹7.69 Crores

Pixabay (Representative Image)

Acting on specific input, officers of DRI intercepted two passengers travelling by flight IX 1762 from Jaipur to Mumbai.

Examination of the baggage of the passengers resulted in the recovery of 3 packages containing foreign-origin gold cumulatively weighing 9487 gm valued at Rs. 7.69 Crores.

Both the passengers in their voluntary statements accepted that smuggled gold was concealed in the international route of the flight, which they had retrieved. It was also found that both passengers were travelling with fake identities.

9487 gm of smuggled gold (valued at Rs. 7.69 Crores) was seized and both the passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.