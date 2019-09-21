Mumbai: 2 nabbed for stealing valuables on pretext of seeking donations

Mumbai: Vakola police on Thursday arrested two thieves for stealing valuables under the pretext of asking donations (chanda). The thieves were identified as Karansingh Lohiya and Kulsingh Rathod both residents of Parasi Wadi in Kalina. Police have so far detected four mobile phones from them.

According to the police, the duo used to roam in residential areas in Mumbai and Thane area during afternoons demanding donations for various reasons such as for temple building and for festivals.

During such visits, whenever they found a door open and people sleeping or found some valuables unattended, they took the opportunity and stole.

On Thursday, the detection team from Vakola police received a tip-off about their activity and they were apprehended from Kalina area. During their search, police found four stolen mobiles.

During the interrogation, the duo confessed of stealing mobile phones, three from the jurisdiction of Chitrasal police station and one from Malad East.

After taking their confession, both were taken into custody. They have been handed over to the Thane police for further interrogation. Lohiya has two cases registered against him at the Vakola police station.