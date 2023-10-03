Mumbai: 2 More Corporators Join Shinde Faction Of Shiv Sena; Tally Reaches 35

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde |

Two more former corporators from Chandiwali, Leena Shukla and Harish Shukla, joined Shiv Sena in presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday taking the total number of corporators in Mumbai who have joined the party to 35. Congress block Women's wing president Maya Khot, vice president Jaya Nadar and several other party workers too joined the Shiv Sena also with the two former corporators.

Impressed with working style of CM Shinde

While giving the credit for the development in Mumbai to CM Shinde, Leena Shukla said that impressed with the working style of CM Shinde, she and her fellow workers decided to join Shiv Sena. She also vouched to work for Shiv Sena in order to see that CM Shinde continues to be in the seat.

While welcoming the former corporators, CM Shinde said that the change in the pace of Mumbai's infrastructure development after the MahaYuti government came to power is noticeable and people have given the mandate for them.

Most projects stalled due to personal ego during MVA rule

"During the MVA rule all the work had almost come to a standstill. COVID was a reason for the initial few months, but even after that the development didn't get the impetus it needed. Most of the projects were stalled due to personal ego. Actually it is the duty of every Chief Minister to keep away their personal likes and dislikes and take decisions in the favour of the state's best interests. But, it wasn't so during the MVA rule," CM Shinde said while criticizing Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray without naming him.

"Mumbai is a city of international repute and its residents are entitled to get amenities of that stature," CM Shinde said, adding that the new dispensaries started by his government are serving the poor. He also said that he also ensured that the BMC workers get good conditions so that they will work for the betterment of the city with all their heart.

CM also said that his party is gaining power day by day and added that he now has 35 corporators who were elected in 2017 with him. Shinde also criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) for rampant corruption in running the city as well as handling COVID situation and added that he never betrays those who trust him with pure heart.