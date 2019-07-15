Mumbai: 2 men replace device at Dadar bank; search on

Mumbai: Branch manager of a Dadar-based Shamrao Vitthal Cooperative (SVC) Bank approached Shivaji Park police to register a complaint against two unknown accused, who allegedly inserted a skimmer by replacing the actual machine of an ATM to get the details of debit cards of users without their knowledge. The presence of the skim­m­er came to light when the ba­nk conducted a surprise secu­rity audit of ATMs as an ann­u­al procedure and the act was captured in a CCTV cam­e­ra. The two men have been booked under sections of the IPC and the IT Act. As part of the surprise secu­rity audit, command officer Sudeep Nerurkar visited the SVC bank’s Dadar branch on June 26. The officer checked the machines and CCTV camera footages of the ATM. Surprisingly, they noticed two persons entering the ATM kiosk at 3.46pm on June 11. They replaced the ATM’s swipe machine with a skimming machine and retu­r­n­ed 45 minutes later to rep­lace it with the original one.

“We suspect the two men (identity yet to be ascertained) had installed the ATM skimm­er to record the card details and a camera to record the debit card pin of the custome­rs who visited the Dadar bra­nch of SVC bank between 3.46pm and 4.29pm on June 11. It jeopardised our custo­mer’s security of the acco­unt,” said the branch manager, Viraj Bhada, who registered a complaint on July 9. Police said they scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of the time of the incident and began a probe. “While the duo is yet to be identified, they seem to be in late 20s. We are scanning the other CCTVs in the neighbouring areas to follow their movements and locate them. Meanwhile, we have taken a screen grab of the accused from the CCTVs and have circulated the photos in all police stations,” said a senior inspector of the Shivaji Park police station.