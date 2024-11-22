Mumbai: 2 Men Detained For Following Congress’ Sakinaka Candidate Naseem Khan

Pixabay (Representative Image)

Police in Sakinaka detained two men on Thursday for allegedly conducting a recce of Congress candidate Naseem Khan and following him for several days.

The suspects visited Khan’s office in Jarimari, Sakinaka, on Thursday, around 1pm, where their behaviour raised suspicion. Khan’s bodyguard detained them and handed them over to the police.

According to sources, the investigation revealed that the suspects arrived in Mumbai on November 15 and had been shadowing Khan during his campaign activities, including on voting day. One of the suspects enquired about Khan with his workers in the Powai Hiranandani area. They expressed interest in meeting the leader, but when they met him, they behaved very rudely.

Khan, a Congress leader contesting the Chandivali assembly constituency, confirmed the incident. “Two suspects visited my office, and my bodyguard nabbed them before handing them over to the local police,” he said. “The suspects have criminal backgrounds; they enquired about me in Powai on the voting day. They arrived in Mumbai on November 15.”