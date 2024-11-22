 Mumbai: 2 Men Detained For Following Congress’ Sakinaka Candidate Naseem Khan
The suspects visited Khan’s office in Jarimari, Sakinaka, on Thursday, around 1pm, where their behaviour raised suspicion. Khan’s bodyguard detained them and handed them over to the police.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 01:58 AM IST
Pixabay (Representative Image)

Police in Sakinaka detained two men on Thursday for allegedly conducting a recce of Congress candidate Naseem Khan and following him for several days.

